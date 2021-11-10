Pilot meets Venugopal amid talks of reshuffle in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 10 Amid talks of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday met General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal.

This comes ahead of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Both the camps are tight-lipped about the political developments in the state.

The much-awaited cabinet rejig and appointments had been pending ever since the Covid pandemic broke out. The Assembly bypolls have also been delayed.

Neither Pilot nor any MLA from his camp has given any statement regarding the cabinet reshuffle which has become an issue for discussion.

Meanwhile, Congress sources confirmed that the state Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary might be relieved from cabinet portfolios as they have been made party in-charges of Gujarat and Punjab.

Long-pending appointments, especially related to the state unit, will be announced following the expansion. "After the expansion, the announcement of the appointments would also start," a Congress leader said.

Gehlot had met senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretaries Ajay Maken and K.C. Venugopal at Rahul Gandhi's residence on October 16 amid talks of a rejig in the cabinet.

In the bypolls, Dhariawad, which was a BJP seat since 2013, was captured by Congress and Vallabhnagar, another of its seats, was retained by the ruling party.

The BJP finished third in Dhariawad and fourth in Vallabhnagar.

