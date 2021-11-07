PM, Tamil Nadu CM discuss rain havoc in state

Chennai, Nov 7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has declared a public holiday on Monday following heavy rains and inundation in several parts of the state including Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Stalin and promised all help for the people of the state.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said: "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru@mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety".

Stalin thanked the Prime Minister.

"Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season," he tweeted.

Chennai is reeling under heavy rains with water entering houses in low-lying areas and several people are shifted to rehabilitation camps. Meanwhile, four companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Fishermen were warned not to venture out into the seas.

After 2015, this is the first time Chennai has witnessed such heavy rains inundating the city and water entering homes. Rain continued unabated from Saturday night till Sunday morning.

Fire and rescue teams and NDRF teams are being kept ready for any eventuality. Three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner during the day.

