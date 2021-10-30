Polling for lone Haryana Assembly seat begins

Chandigarh, Oct 30 Polling for the lone Ellenabad Assembly constituency in Haryana began on Saturday and the counting of ballots will be held on November 2, election officials said here.

With 19 candidates in fray, the Ellenabad constituency in Sirsa district is witnessing a triangular contest among Abhay Singh Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Gobind Kanda of the BJP and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress.

The bypoll was necessitated with the resignation of Chautala from the seat in January in protest against the three agricultural laws.

After winning the bypoll in 2010, Abhay retained the seat in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP's Gobind, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the party recently and has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine candidate.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous Assembly poll against Chautala, switched to the Congress from the BJP just ahead of the bypoll.

