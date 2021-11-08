Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC asks SIT to file add'l report

Kolkata, Nov 8 The Calcutta High Court on Monday took on record the latest status report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on West Bengal's post-poll violence and directed the CBI and the SIT to file new status reports before or on the next date of hearing on December 23.

Earlier, the court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 19 to investigate serious crimes of rape, murder and crime against women following widespread allegations of post-poll violence against the ruling Trinamool congress. The court also constituted the SIT to investigate cases other than murder, rape and crimes against women.

On the previous date of hearing, the court had taken on record the status report filed by the CBI as well as the preliminary report submitted by the SIT pertaining to the investigation of post-poll violence cases.

A bench of newly-appointed Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice I.P Mukerji on Monday perused the new status report submitted by the SIT and accordingly recorded in its order.

"Counsel for the SIT has filed a status report in the sealed cover which has been opened and perused. Report indicates that number of cases are under investigation and that the SIT is taking further steps of monitoring them. Hence we are of the view that a further status report is required to be filed after some reasonable time showing progress in the matter," it said.

Additional Solicitor General Y.J. Dastoor, appearing for the CBI, apprised the bench that investigation is being carried out by the CBI and that so far 40 FIRs have been registered so far. In many cases, charge sheets have also been filed, the counsel submitted.

To this, the Bench said: "That is your previous report, what is the present status?" In response, ASG Dastoor submitted that a fresh status report will be filed before the next date of hearing.

Accordingly, the Court directed both the SIT as well as the CBI to file new status reports before or on the next date of hearing on December 23.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal appearing for the petitioners apprised the court that close to 60 people had been displaced from their homes in Barrackpore owing to the post poll violence. She further submitted that such persons have still not been allowed to go back to their houses.

To this, Chief Justice Shrivastava said: "Have you placed the details of those people in your matter? Place those names on record, we will consider."

The court also in its order said, "Some of the counsel raised an issue that certain persons have been ousted from houses and not been permitted to go back to their workplaces. File an application disclosing details of such persons by giving advanced copy to the Advocate General who has assured that he will look into it."

