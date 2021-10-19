Prez Kovind, PM Modi convey Eid greetings to nation

New Delhi, Oct 19 President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted the country on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

President Kovind said, "Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet's life and ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country."

Prime Minister Modi, too, greeted the country on Milad-un-Nabi. "Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the people of the country on the ocassion of Eid. "My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace and brotherhood."

Muslims across the country celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad which falls on 12th day of Islamic Hijri month of Rabi' al-Awwal.

