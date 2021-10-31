Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over Lakhimpur incident, says no one ready to listen to farmers plights

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur incident and said that it showed how no one is ready to listen to farmers' plight in the country.

"The way farmers were murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri and the fact no one heard their plights shows the reality of this government. It shows how no one is ready to listen to farmers' plight in the country," she said while addressing the Congress 'Pratigya Rally'.

While questioning why the hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane before the elections, the Congress General Secretary asked, "It has been said that the MSP for sugarcane will be raised. Why are you announcing it now? What were you doing in the last 4.5 years? Didn't you find the right time to increase the price of sugarcane in the last 4.5 years?"

While remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "She (ex-PM Indira Gandhi) knew that she would be murdered. On this day (while recalling past days), when my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and I were going to the school, every time before leaving, we used to meet our grandmother. On this day, she told my brother not to cry if anything happens to her."

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls early next year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "She knew that she could be murdered, but never stepped back, because, for her, in this nation or in this world, there was nothing greater than your faith in her. And she had faith in her heart towards the nation."

While recalling Indira Gandhi's lessons, she said, "If I am standing in front of you, it is because of her lessons. I can never break your faith."

Former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

Along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also addressed the Congress 'Pratigya Rally' in Gorakhpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

