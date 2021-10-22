Priyanka to flag off 'Pratigya Yatra' on Saturday

Lucknow, Oct 22 Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will flag-off the three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki on Saturday.

The yatras will be taken out from October 23 to November 1.

According to the Congress press release, the 'Pratigya Yatra' will commence from Barabanki in the Bundelkhand region and will end at Jhansi via Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun.

Similarly, in the western Uttar Pradesh region, the yatra will start from Saharanpur and will move through Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra and Mathura.

In Avadh region, the yatra will start from Varanasi and will end at Rae Bareli via Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Amethi.

During these 'Pratigya Yatras', Priyanka will hold several meetings.

Priyanka, according to party sources, is likely to make announcements like women's reservation in education and jobs, free education for women, farmer's loan waiver and rebate in electricity rates during the yatras.

She has earlier announced that the Congress will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the state.

Apart from this, she has also promised to give mobile phones and scooty to the girl students.

The Congress is also especially eyeing women voters and is making a conscious effort to neutralize caste-based politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor