Priyanka to focus on UP after dealing with Rajasthan issues

New Delhi, Nov 12 After sorting out the issues in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold meetings in Uttar Pradesh. She is the in-charge of the party affairs in the northern state.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address a women workers' convention in Lucknow, and workers' conventions in Bulandshahar and Moradabad.

According to Congress sources, the tentative dates are November 14 and November 15.

Priyanka Gandhi has announced 40 per cent reservation in tickets for women and will launch a separate manifesto for them during the elections.

She has also promised to give smartphones and tablets.

Priyanka Gandhi has been trying to attract half the population and on Thursday, she met ASHA workers here and discussed their problems.

The ASHA workers were recently beaten up by the police when they attempted to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Shahjahanpur.

They wanted to meet the Chief Minister regarding their demands but the meeting could not take place.

The Congress has announced that if it forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the Assembly polls scheduled for next year, the honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month.

