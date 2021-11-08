Protest against K'taka Police for accepting gifts from BJP leader

Bengaluru, Nov 8 In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka state police department, a protest has been organised on Monday to condemn the act of policemen receiving gifts from a BJP leader during the Deepavali festival. The protesters have planned to give new clothes to the policemen.

Ravikrishna Reddy, State President of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party stated that the party workers will reach the Bagalgunte police station in Bengaluru and gift underwear, other clothes and collect money to give it to them for stitching charges. The protest is being carried out to condemn the act of police receiving gifts from former BJP MLA Muniraju.

"Former BJP legislator from Dasarahalli constituency in Bengaluru conveyed a meeting in the police station and gifted new clothes on Deepavali festival. In turn, the station officer had facilitated the politician with a big garland and Mysuru peta (classical royal Indian turban kind attire worn by erstwhile kings of Mysuru, now given as a mark of respect to guests)," he stated.

"The politician has not given inner wares and other daily used clothing like shorts, lungi. Hence, Karnataka Rastra Samithi has decided to distribute these items as gifts. Since, cops have to pay a charge for tailoring to get the pieces of clothes stitched, our workers will also collect money and give to them," he explained. However, no gifts are given to women police officers, he added.

The party has organised this protest to bring the police department out of the clutches of politic. "We want to bring police out of slavery of corrupt politic and awake a sense of self respect in them," he said.

