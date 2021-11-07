Protesting PhD scholar now lashes out at Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 A SC research scholar of Mahatma Gandhi University at Kerala's Kottyam, who has been fasting for the past ten days to seek action on her complaints of casteist discrimination and harassment, on Sunday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the varsity's Chancellor.

Deepa P. Mohan, who was admitted to a hospital after her health deteriorated following the ten days fast but has come back to her protest venue in Kottayam, said that the Governor did not visit her even after being in the same city since the past two days.

She also accused the University Vice Chancellor, Dr Sabu Thomas, of misleading the Governor and her Professor Nandakumar Kalarickal of alleged sexual harassment.

Reportedly, the research scholar had tried to meet the Governor several times to air her grievances. However, every time she was denied an appointment.

She also said that the Governor's statement that both the sides should come to a truce, without studying her issue in detail, was not acceptable.

Addressing the media, Mohan said: "How can the Kerala Governor ask me to come to a truce and not take a stand? He himself has said that he has not studied my issue in detail. Then how can he comment without knowing the issue?"

She also slammed the ruling CPI-M, alleging that "Minister for Cooperation, V. N. Vasavan had intervened in the matter in favour of Professor Nandakumar Kalarickal. Former health Minister, K.K. Shailaja also put pressure on me to withdraw the case against the professor".

"The Kerala Education Minister (R. Bindu) is the wife of CPI-M's acting Secretary and she has thrown her weight behind Kalarickal. Her social media posts supporting me are all false. CPI-M is supporting Kalarickal and has openly stated that he would be protected by the party at any cost."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor