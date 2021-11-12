Puducherry CM announces relief for flood-hit people

Puducherry, Nov 12 Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday announced relief for the flood-hit people of the Union Territory.

He announced an amount of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crops damaged in rains.

Besides, Rs 25,000 would be given to the people whose houses have been damaged, the Chief Minister said.

He said that an amount of Rs 10,000 will be given to families who lost one cow in the rains while an amount of Rs 5,000 will be given to those who lost a goat.

An amount of Rs 5,000 would be given to fishermen who were not able to go out for fishing due to heavy rains.

Construction workers would also be given Rs 5,000 as they were also not able to carry out their work.

Rangasamy told the media persons that 44,000 families of fishermen and 48,000 construction workers' family would be benefitted from the assistance announced.

About 5,000 hectares of paddy crops were destroyed in Karaikkal and the Chief Minister said a clear assessment is being done, adding that everyone who has suffered losses would be benefitted.

At least 25 houses were damaged in Puducherry due to heavy rains.

He said that the Puducherry government would approach the Central government to seek support on providing rain relief assistance to the people.

The Chief Minister said that the officials have been directed to prepare a full report of the damages.

He said that a bed dam would be constructed across the Sankarabarani river at a cost of Rs 16 crore, while adding that an amount of Rs 186 crore has been sanctioned for the repair of damaged roads.

Of this, an amount of Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the maintenance and repair of rural roads and an amount of Rs 36 crores for the roads under the Local Area Development funds of MLAs.

Construction and repair of canals and other measures are being taken to ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

The Chief Minister said Puducherry will approach the Centre for a comprehensive drinking water scheme at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor