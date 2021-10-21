Putin backs plan for paid leaves to curb Covid spread

Moscow, Oct 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he supports a proposal to introduce paid non-working days across the country from October 30 to November 7 in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local authorities can launch the days off earlier or extend them if necessary, Xinhua news agency quoted Putin as saying on Wednesday during a government meeting.

The proposal was made by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Tuesday and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called it "a necessary measure".

Russia is experiencing its toughest period since the pandemic began, with daily new infections and coronavirus-related deaths repeatedly hitting record highs.

According to the country's official monitoring and response centre, Russia confirmed 34,073 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,094,825.

Meanwhile, while the nationwide death toll grew by a record daily increase of 1,028 to 226,353.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor