Pyongyang touts 'invincible' ties with China on Korean War anniversary

Seoul, Oct 25 North Korea and China will continue their "invincible" friendly relations for a "common cause", Pyongyang's official newspaper said on Monday, marking the 71st anniversary of Beijing's participation in the 1950-52 Korean War.

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, vowed for the continuation of the ties between the two socialist countries forged during the three-year war, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"The invincible friendship (between the North and China) established by blood will be firmly handed down on the road toward a common cause," it said.

China's People's Volunteer Army (PVA) fought alongside the North against South Korea, US-led UN troops during the conflict that ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953.

"The everlasting accomplishments and heroic deeds of the PVA martyrs, who unsparingly gave up their youth and lives, will continue to shine along with the history of friendship between North Korea and China," it added.

North Korea has been seeking to boost rapport with its traditional ally amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the US.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently reaffirmed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with North Korea and expressed willingness to raise them to a "new stage".

