RaGa vacationing in Goa as Thailand is shut: Tejasvi Surya

Panaji, Oct 30 Like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also like a tourist visiting Goa, because Thailand is currently not accepting tourists because of the Covid pandemic, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said here on Saturday.

"Rahul Gandhi, like Mamata Banerjee, like the Aam Aadmi Party, is a political tourist in Goa. Because of Covid Thailand may be not taking new tourists and Rahul Gandhi has come for his regular vacation to Goa," Surya told a press conference in Panaji on Saturday.

When asked why he was co-relating Rahul Gandhi to Thailand holidays, Surya said: "He keeps going there".

Gandhi is currently visiting Goa as part of a pre-election campaign visit.

Surya, while addressing a press conference in poll-bound Goa, also said that the BJP will win an absolute majority on its own in the 2022 state assembly polls, while dismissing parties like the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders like Gandhi as political tourists to the state.

"The BJP will win an absolute majority in Goa, the people of Goa will reject these political tourists," he also said.

