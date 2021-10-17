Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over fuel price hike

Attacking the Centre over the fuel price hike, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the only growth the country is witnessing is that of inflation.

Citing a news report about the hike in fuel prices, the Congress leader tweeted "Destruction of all. Growth of inflation (Sabka Vinash. Mehangai ka Vikas) #TaxExtortion," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

His remarks came as petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Petrol and diesel prices reached an all-time high as fuel rates continued to rise by 35 paise/litre across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. With the latest hike, the petrol price becomes Rs 105.84/litre while diesel will now cost Rs 94.57/litre in Delhi today.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased as compared to the pre-COVID times, and the government is working towards price stability.

Commenting on the continuous price hike of petroleum products, the Minister said, "Today, the consumption of petrol and diesel is higher by 10-15 per cent and 6-10 per cent respectively compared to pre-COVID times. I'll not go into the price issue. We continue to work towards the price stability."

( With inputs from ANI )

