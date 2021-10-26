Rajasthan ends requirement of father's name in caste certificate

Jaipur, Oct 26 In a big relief to hundreds of children of woman single parents facing problems in getting caste certificates, the Rajasthan government has now decided to issue it in the mother's name, ending the requirement of adding the father's name in it.

A similar provision has been made in respect of the economically backward class (EBC) certificates.

As per the officers concerned, Rajasthan is the first state to take such a decision.

This amendment in rules will help children of woman single parents get benefits of several government schemes and will also empower women, officials said.

The government order says that even if the child's mother and father belong to the same caste, the caste certificate can be issued in the name of the mother. This provision is also helpful in the cases of inter-caste marriages and children of single women.

Even the Central government does not have the provision to issue caste certificates in the mother's name, so Rajasthan may be the first state to take such a progressive step, the officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor