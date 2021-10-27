RBI clears appointment of Baldev Prakash as CEO J&K Bank

By IANS | Published: October 27, 2021 01:15 PM2021-10-27T13:15:05+5:302021-10-27T13:25:55+5:30

Srinagar, Oct 27 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Baldev Prakash as Managing ...

RBI clears appointment of Baldev Prakash as CEO J&K Bank | RBI clears appointment of Baldev Prakash as CEO J&K Bank

RBI clears appointment of Baldev Prakash as CEO J&K Bank

Next

Srinagar, Oct 27 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Baldev Prakash as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for a period of three years.

A communicant by the RBI said the appointment will be effective from the date of taking charge or April 10, 2022, whichever is earlier.

The appointment of Baldev Prakash as MD and CEO by the Board of the Bank and the actual date of his taking charge shall be communicated separately, RBI said.

Baldev Prakash has worked with the State Bank of India in various capacities, including as Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing) responsible for framing bank level policy and strategy for developing and providing digital and transaction banking services to all corporate clients of the Bank.

He also worked for over four years at Muscat (Sultanate of Oman) responsible for handling remittances business, including treasury operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :srinagarjammuReserve Bank Of IndiaKashmir BankThe finance ministry of indiaMonetary policy committee of the rbiCentral board of reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india governorFinance ministry and reserve bank of indiaNew india strategy