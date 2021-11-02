Republican senators introduce legislation to exempt India from S-400 sanctions (News Analysis)

New York, Nov 2 Led by influential Senator Ted Cruz, a trio of Republicans have introduced legislation to exempt India and other members of the Quad from sanctions warning that taking action against India for buying Russian defence equipment would undermine efforts to combat Chinese aggression.

Along with Senators Todd Young and Roger Marshall, he introduced last week the legislation titled, "Circumspectly Reducing Unintended Consequences Impairing Alliances and Leadership Act of 2021"

