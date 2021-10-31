RLD manifesto announces 1 crore jobs, 50% reservation for women

Lucknow, Oct 31 The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) moved a step ahead of other political parties on Sunday by announcing that it will ensure one crore jobs for the youth in public and private sector and 50 per cent reservation for women if it came to power.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary released the party's manifesto on Sunday and announced several sops for farmers.

"A resolution will be passed in the Assembly against the new agricultural laws. Farmers have been agitating for almost one year but the BJP government has turned a blind eye to our demands," said Jayant Chaudhary.

The manifesto named as '22 Sankalp of 2022', says that farmers would be given Rs 12,000 per annum and farmers with unirrigated land will be given Rs 15,000 per year.

If the RLD comes to power, the purchase price of potatoes would be increased by one and a half times and a State Potato Research Institute and Export Promotion Centre will be set up in Agra.

Sugarcane farmers will be given one and a half times the cost and payment will be ensured in 14 days.

Electricity bills of farmers and weavers will be waived and future bills will be halved, the manifesto promises.

The RLD has also promised high court benches to be set up in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Western Uttar Pradesh. This has been one of the longest pending demands of the region and the RLD has been supporting it since long.

The manifesto also assures scholarships to students from backward and SC/ST communities pursuing higher education and seeking admission in top 100 universities and educational institutions.

Appointment of one health friend per gram panchayat, increase in allowances given to ASHA and Anganwadi workers is another sop in the manifesto which also assures separate budget arrangement for agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy sectors.

"A new sports policy will be prepared. To win medals in international sporting events, we will have an aggressive aim and strategy. The pension amount for senior citizens will be increased three times and old age, disability and old age widow pension will also be increased three-fold," Chaudhary said.

The families of those who lost their lives because of Covid will get Rs four lakh and families of martyrs of the Army, paramilitary force, police and fire department will get Rs 1 crore each, if the RLD comes to power.

The party also plans to set up a 5-member commission to reduce litigation.

