Romania's new cabinet fails confidence vote in Parliament
By IANS | Published: October 20, 2021 03:57 PM2021-10-20T15:57:04+5:302021-10-20T16:10:20+5:30
Bucharest, Oct 20 Romania's new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday failed to secure a majority of votes in the parliamentary vote of confidence.
The new government got only 88 votes, most of them from the center-right Save Romania Union (USR) led by Ciolos, far short of a majority of 234 votes in the bicameral parliament with over 460 seats, Xinhua news agency reported.
