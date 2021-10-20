Romania's new cabinet fails confidence vote in Parliament

Bucharest, Oct 20 Romania's new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday failed to secure a majority of votes in the parliamentary vote of confidence.

The new government got only 88 votes, most of them from the center-right Save Romania Union (USR) led by Ciolos, far short of a majority of 234 votes in the bicameral parliament with over 460 seats, Xinhua news agency reported.

