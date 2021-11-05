Roopa Ganguly's Facebook post on Subrata Mukherjee triggers controversy

Kolkata, Nov 5 A day after state panchayat minister and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee's death, a Facebook post by BJP leader Roopa Ganguly has triggered a controversy.

In her Facebook post the senior BJP Rajya Sabha MP wrote -"'Dhyat' (A Bengali expression to insult and ignore people) - Suddenly everyone seems to have become alone in Ballygunge ( place where Subrata Mukherjee resided) - Sorry Boss."

Ganguly went on to write: "Only to make a colourful and luxurious puja and to raise money for the puja - apart from this he has no contribution. I have no respect for him - Sorry Boss". "They are the cause of a lot of damage in West Bengal," she added.

The posts resulted in widespread criticism among the netizens but the actor turned politician turned more aggressive: "This is my account, my place of writing. There is no need to give me advice unnecessarily," she wrote, adding that she doesn't need any response from anybody.

Many have also questioned her timing and taste but Ganguly brought up controversial issues and accused the Trinamool Congress. Ganguly also raised the issue of the death of BJP councillor Teesta Biswas, who died in a road accident recently and wrote, "You have taken Teesta, boss. Ma Kali will also take something back." However, it is not clear whether Ganguly was holding the Trinamool Congress responsible for the death of the BJP councillor.

She went on to say that Mukherjee had held talks with the BJP leadership and was thinking of switching over to the BJP before the assembly polls but the talks didn't mature. "He (Subrata Mukherjee) was supposed to join the BJP before the 2021 elections but the talks failed. I prefer to keep my mouth closed most of the time."

On a day when all the political leaders cutting across political lines mourned the death of the state panchayat minister, the posts from the BJP leader came as a surprise to everybody. When asked about Roopa Ganguly's post, a senior Trinamool Congress leader who didn't want to be named said, "At present we are yet to come out of the shock of the death of our beloved leader. We don't want to speak on irrelevant issues. Her comments show the BJP culture in general."

