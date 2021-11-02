Ruling NPP, ally UDP leading in all 3 seats in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 2 The candidates of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and ally United Democratic Party (UDP) are leading in the Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang Assembly seats in Meghalaya as counting of votes in the October 30 bypolls is underway on Tuesday.

NPP candidates Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Mohammad Abdus Saleh are leading in the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats while UDP nominee Eugeneson Lyngdoh is leading in Mawphlang seat over their Congress opponents Highlander Kharmalki, Hashina Yasmin Mondal and Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem, respectively.

Over 80.86 per cent of the 1,02,695 eligible electorate exercised their franchise to seal the electoral fate of 13 candidates in the three seats.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs David A. Nongrum (Congress, Mawryngkneng), Azad Zaman (UDP, Rajabala) and Syntar Klas Sunn (Independent, Mawphlang).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor