Saints up in arms over Sanjay Nishad's remarks over Lord Ram

Lucknow, Nov 9 A day after issuing an ultimatum to the BJP, its ally Nishad Party president, Sanjay Nishad, has now irked the saints and seers in Ayodhya with his remarks on Lord Ram.

Sanjay Nishad has claimed that Lord Ram was son of Shringi Rishi, a legendary saint.

He said, "King Dashrath had no children and he got Shringi Rishi to perform a 'yagya' after which his sons were born. It is said that Dashrath gave a specially prepared kheer' to his three queens after which the sons were born. But no one gets pregnant just by eating 'kheer'," he said.

The saints claim that his blasphemous remarks are a ploy to earn cheap publicity and have asked the BJP to immediately end its alliance with the Nishad Party.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple said, "The statement and the language used by Sanjay Nishad is highly objectionable. It is an insult to Lord Rama and his devotees."

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple, said, "It is unfortunate that a Nishad should make such a comment. Lord Ram gave full respect to the Nishad who helped him cross the river but, today, it is a Nishad leader who has insulted the Lord. We strongly condemn the same."

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the BJP to explain Sanjay Nishad's statement on Lord Ram.

