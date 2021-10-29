Sasikala pays floral tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar

Chennai, Oct 29 Former Interim general secretary of AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala who was expelled from the party, reached Pasumpon, 50 km from Madurai to garland the statue of freedom fighter and spiritual leader of the powerful Thevar community, Muthuramalinga Thevar ahead of his birth anniversary on October 30.

The visit and garlanding the statue of the icon of Thevar community by Sasikala is seen as a political message that she would play her community card for re-entry to the AIADMK.

While former Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam had openly stated on October 25 that the re-entry of Sasikala would be decided by the party high command, K. Palaniswami had flatly denied it.

D. Jayakumar, former minister, and party senior leader has also said that Sasikala will not be taken back to the AIADMK fold.

Sasikala's public display in attending the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations is seen by political observers as a clear message that she would connect with the party cadre and ensure the support of the strong Thevar base of the AIADMK in South Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, Sasikala reached the venue on Friday in the van which was used by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during her election campaign. The van was not used ever since Jayalalithaa passed away and this is again seen as a political message that she is in the reckoning and cannot be pushed aside.

R. Padmanabhan, Director, Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to said, "Sasikala is clearly sending a message to the party leadership that she has the clout and support of the powerful Thevar community which has a major say in South Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu police is on high alert as the 'Thevar Jayanthi' celebrations are underway in several parts of South Tamil Nadu. Districts of South Tamil Nadu like Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Madurai, and Theni had witnessed clashes between two sections of people in the past on caste lines and these areas are the strongholds of the powerful Thevar community.

The Thevar Jayanthi celebrations are held on October 30 as a commemoration of the birthday of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar, considered an iconic figure in the Thevar caste. The celebrations are held at Pasumpon village, 50 km from Madurai, and several political leaders are expected to attend the celebrations.

Thevar Jayanthi celebrations are generally held for a week with the birthday on October 30 leading to the culmination of the celebrations and political parties including both DMK and AIADMK have tried to woo the powerful Thevar community. However, the community mainly backs the AIADMK.

