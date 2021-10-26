Shah to address 3-day conference on Modi's 20 yrs as head of govt

New Delhi, Oct 26 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address inaugural session of three-day national conference on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades as head of government here.

Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, a leadership development academy, will be organising a conference from October 27 to 29 at the India International Centre.

Shah will inaugurate the conference and inaugural session will be presided by former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be the chief guest for the concluding session of conference on October 29.

Other prominent speakers of the conference are union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

In a statement Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini said this conference is a unique academic event, covering a wide variety of issues about Prime Minister Modi's governance record of the past two decades, and featuring a whole galaxy of entrepreneurs, scholars, policymakers and intellectuals who have worked with the PM, written about his contributions in different issue areas, and studied his policy approaches, and implemented many of his landmark initiatives.

"The main themes of this national conference include PM Modi's 'Art of Implementation,' reforms in education and skill development, landmark economic policies and outlooks ('Modinomics'), his approach to poverty alleviation and social welfare, his lead role in promoting science and technology, his transformative interventions in the agricultural sector, his foreign policy achievements to make India a 'leading power' in the world, his management of the Covid-19 pandemic and improvements in healthcare, and his uplifting agenda for social justice of weaker sections and gender equity," the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini said.

Speaking about the significance of this comprehensive national conference on behalf of the organizing institution, Member of Parliament Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "PM Modi's record of the last 20 years has been multi-dimensional and highly impactful on a whole cross-section of policymaking areas."

"We are organizing this conference to record the journey of how he could convert his broad-ranging vision of social well-being and national renaissance into reality and reflect upon how he has remodeled Indian democracy through the delivery of good governance in our country. Both the 'Gujarat model' and the 'India model' have been recognized as important milestones in the evolution of ideas about socio-economic change and empowerment of the masses within the context of developing countries that are democratic," Sahasrabuddhe said.

