Shankaracharya statue & Deepotsav at Ayodhya, giant strides towards cultural rejuvenation: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 5 The BJP on Friday said that unveiling of the Adi Shankaracharya statue at Kedarnath by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or ongoing works at Varanasi and Deepotsav at Ayodhya are 'giant strides towards cultural rejuvenation'.

Prime Minister Modi reached Kedarnath on Friday and offered prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. He inaugurated Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveiled the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work was undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project.

Before inauguration of the statue, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh said in a tweet, "The statue of Poojya Adi Shankaracharya which will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi today at Kedarnath. Sri Ram Mandir and Deepotsav at Ayodhya, ongoing Kashi Vishwanath corridor work and today the works at Kedarnath. Giant strides towards cultural rejuvenation."

In view of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kedarnath, the BJP has planned a grand nationwide program across the country. "Party has made arrangements for the live broadcast of the Prime Minister's program at thousands of temples across the country. Special cultural and religious events have also been arranged here, which will surely inculcate the sanskar of spiritual consciousness in the citizens," Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary said.

At Kedarnath, the Prime Minister also will inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati retaining wall Aasthapath' and ghats, Mandakini retaining wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, first aid and tourist facilitation centre, admin office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command and control centre, Mandakini Aasthapath queue management and rain shelter and Saraswati civic amenity building.

