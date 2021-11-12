Shekhawat condemns KCR's remarks on delay in setting up new tribunal for water distribution between Telangana, Andhra

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his remark accusing the Centre of ignoring the water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over seven years and said that the delay in setting up of new tribunal over water distribution between the two states was delayed as a case has already been filed before the Supreme Court in 2015 in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said, "Rao took my name in his press conference. I have the responsibility to clarify his remarks. Application to form a new tribunal over water distribution between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was filed before SC in 2015 after the division of Andhra. The matter was sub judice, we could not form a tribunal."

"In 2019, we arranged a meeting between CMs of the two states. Telangana CM had raised the tribunal issue and I had told him that matter was sub judice. He had promised to withdraw the application... but it was withdrawn on October 6 after Andhra Pradesh's objections," he said.

The Union Minister stated that he had made a beginning to break the deadlock by convening an Apex Council meeting with Chief Ministers of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh in October 2020.

"Telangana CM saying that Central government sleeping over tribunal issue and calling it a drama is condemnable," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor