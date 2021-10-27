Sidhu calls Amarinder Singh a 'loyal CM of BJP'

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday hit out at former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh calling him a loyal Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh... who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu also mentioned the defeat Amarinder Singh's party faced after he broke away from the Akali Dal in 1992 and formed a new political party.

"You wanted to close doors on me, as I was raising voice of the People, speaking truth to power! Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes ... People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab !!, "Sidhu tweeted.

The tweets came at the time when Amarinder Singh was holding a press conference in Chandigarh to announce a new political party and to share the achievements of his government.

Reacting to Sidhu's tweets, Singh said, "He knows nothing, talks too much and doesn't have brains."

The former chief minister at the press conference announced that he is forming a new political party, the name and symbol of which will be shared once cleared by the Election Commission.

Singh resigned last month as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

