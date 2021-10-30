Six suspended BSP MLAs, one BJP legislator join SP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls

Six suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sitapur joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday.

MLAs joining SP include Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary from BSP and Sadar Rakesh Rathore from BJP.

The development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

