Sonia Gandhi to meet Uttrakhand Congress leaders tomorrow

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called Uttarakhand Congress leaders to Delhi on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi will discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections with the leaders of the state. She will also review the disaster relief work in Uttarakhand.

State Congress sources said that in this meeting the high command will also decide which leaders will be given entry to the Congress from the BJP and which leaders will not.

Sources said that the rebels who want to join the Congress may also get a green signal from Sonia Gandhi to get re-induction into the party.

Assembly elections in Uttrakhand are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

