Sri Lanka begins booster dose rollout

Colombo, Nov 2 Sri Lankan authorities have started administering the the booster Covid vaccines on health workers, frontline workers, and military personnel amid a massive vaccination campaign that was already underway in the country.

Director-General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said the Pfizer vaccines would be administered as the booster dose and the rollout would be carried out according to the priority list followed at the beginning of the vaccination drive, which began in the country in late January, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Accordingly, the frontline health workers and other health workers including personnel of tri-forces and police will be vaccinated followed by people engaged in airports, ports and the tourism sector," Gunawardena said.

Following this, Gunawardena said those above 60 years and those with illnesses between the ages of 30 to 60 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

"Lastly, all those above 20 years of age will be given the booster shot," he said.

The Health Ministry recently said the government aimed to complete the third vaccine rollout by March next year, as all those above the age of 20 years would be eligible for a booster dose.

Sri Lanka presently has vaccinated over 90 per cent of those above 20 with at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The island has in recent weeks witnessed an easing of Covid-19 cases after the country faced a rapid third wave since April caused by the Delta variant.

To date, 541,073 cases were detected in Sri Lanka since March last year, while 13,743 people were killed by the virus.

