Sri Lanka re-opens primary schools

Colombo, Oct 26 Primary schools across Sri Lanka have reopened after being shut for months due to a rapid spread of Covid-19, officials said here.

Students from primary one to five returned to their classes on Monday as the Education Ministry said that all health precautions had been taken to ensure the safety of the children, reports Xinhua news agency.

Parents were seen taking their children to school, wearing face masks, while teachers stood at the entrance of each school checking temperatures and allowing children to enter the premises only after washing their hands.

Officials from the Ministry told Xinhua that all schools had been informed to place the desks of the children one meter apart and avoid direct interaction with one another.

Schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic late last year as the country faced three waves of the virus.

Health authorities said the number of infected had reduced in recent weeks but urged people to remain cautious and practice all health guidelines.

The country has to date recorded 536,084 confirmed cases since March last year and a total of 13,611 deaths.

