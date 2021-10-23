Strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace in J-K, it's our commitment: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that no one can obstruct development in Jammu and Kashmir while adding that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony in the union territory.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Shah said, "Kashmir has seen a new beginning -- from fear, terrorism, corruption, and family-based politics to peace, development, and prosperity. The youth of Jammu-Kashmir has strengthened this change. Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir. No one can obstruct development here. It is our commitment."

"The transparency and corruption-free governance Jammu-Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region's development. Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370? Our projects for Jammu and Kashmir are multidimensional. It promotes education and skill development, as well as economic assistance. We've also promoted sports and tourism," he stated.

Shah said the government in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to form a youth club in every panchayat and Rs 25,000 will be provided to every such club. Sports engagement programmes have also been started.

Slamming the earlier regimes in the earstwhile state, Shah said, "What did the previous governments give to Jammu and Kashmir in 70 years? 87 MLAs, 6 MPs and 3 families...Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has made it possible that about 30,000 elected representatives in the Panchayat elections, who are serving the people today. Post-independence, the Government of India helped Jammu and Kashmir, but the poverty, unemployment did not go away, infrastructure did not develop. Now poverty is going from here, people are getting employment opportunities."

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister held a security review meeting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present in the review meeting.

This is Shah's maiden visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's visit to the union territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

