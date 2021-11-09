TDP demands resignation of state election commissioner ahead of local body polls

The Telugu Desam Party National President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney to 'resign' over alleged irregularities in the run-up to the local body polls scheduled to be conducted in various districts of Andhra Pradesh.

"She should resign from her post if she could not uphold democratic spirit by ensuring free and fair elections to the civic bodies," said Naidu.

"SEC was just watching as a silent spectator when the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were burning democracy in Andhra Pradesh by committing all sorts of election violations. The SEC and the election machinery failed miserably in many places where the TDP candidates were threatened and their nominations were torn," Naidu added.

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister Naidu alleged that returning officers and police colluded with YSRCP candidates to intimidate TDP candidates.

"Unprecedented election irregularities took place in Kuppam, Nellore, Darsi, Buchireddypalem, Bethamcherla, Rajampeta and other places. The returning officers and the police openly colluded to do favours to the YSRCP candidates. They went to the extent of using forged signatures to announce the withdrawal of nominations of TDP candidates," he said.

Naidu demanded an explanation by the SEC "on why nominations of TDP candidates Tirumagal and her husband were wrongfully rejected in the 14th ward of Kuppam municipality."

He further said that "former Minister Amarnath Reddy and other TDP leaders were dragged and manhandled yesterday night just for demanding justice. Based on this, the DSP concerned filed a false case and issued the wrong statement that the TDP leaders manhandled the election staff on duty and also damaged the Government property."

Elections will be conducted on Panchayats on November 14, municipalities on November 15, and ZPTC and MPTCs on November 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor