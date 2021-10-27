Tejashwi announces unemployment rally in Patna

Patna, Oct 27 (UNI) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced he will organise an unemployment rally in Patna soon.

His statement comes after a group of unemployed youths protested before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

He made the announcement in a series of tweets before accompanying his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and party state president Jagadanand Singh in a helicopter to address a gathering in bypoll-bound Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur.

The voting on these two seats is scheduled for October 30 and the results are expected on November 2.

"When the unemployed youths pointed to the 19 lakh jobs promise of Nitish Kumar and NDA in the 2020 Assembly elections, he lost his cool and behaved arrogantly with them. Nitish Kumar failed to provide jobs to youths of Bihar. When it was pointed out by the youths, he mocked them. It is an insult to unemployed youths," Tejashwi said.

"We have decided to become the voice of unemployed youths and will organise the biggest rally of the country against unemployment," Tejashwi said.

"The Chief Minister is avoiding direct interaction with the unemployed youths. He is avoiding road journeys as he will have to face the public. Nitish Kumar is a weak Chief Minister who used to go to poll rallies as a political compulsion," Tejashwi said.

