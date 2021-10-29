Telangana delegation meets CEOs of French firms in Paris

Hyderabad, Oct 29 Telangana's delegation led by Industries and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao called on head honchos of several French business houses in Paris on Friday.

On the second day of its business tour to France, the delegation held a meeting with Geraldine Lemle, Deputy CEO, Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF). KTR stated that Telangana state offers excellent collaboration opportunities for French SMEs.

MEDEF is the largest employer federation in France. It is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France with over 95 per cent of the businesses belonging to the MEDEF are SMEs.

According to the Minister's office in Hyderabad, he highlighted Telangana's recent success in food grains, meat, milk and fish production. "This opened up several opportunities for food processing companies," he added.

Later, the minister toured Station F, the world's largest incubator campus located in Paris. He interacted with the Station F team and discussed about potential collaboration with Telangana's innovation ecosystem organisations like THub, WeHub and TWorks

Station F is a unique campus and community in the heart of Paris, with 1,000 start-ups. Originally a railway depot, this facility has been remodeled to transform it into an incubator.

The delegation held a meeting with ADP Chairman and CEO Augustin de Romanet. ADP has recently invested in Hyderabad airport.

KTR stated that the aviation sector in India is in a rapid growth phase and the industry is poised to scale new heights as the pandemic-related restrictions are eased.

The minister also added that Hyderabad is home to several major global aerospace companies. He stressed that the need to train and supply quality manpower for the aerospace sector.

KTR also met Sanofi's Head of International Operations Fabrice Baschiera and Head of Global Vaccines Public Affairs Isabelle Deschamps. Sanofi would soon be launching production of its six-in-one vaccine from its Hyderabad facility.

The Telangana delegation includes Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Aerospace & Defence Director Praveen and Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham.

