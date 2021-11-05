Telangana govt should reduce VAT on fuel after Centre's excise duty cut: Cong's V Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday demanded that the Telangana government should reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after the Central government reduced the excise duty on fuel.

While speaking to reporters here today, Rao said, "Ahead of Diwali, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The state government should also follow suit and reduce the VAT on these products."

"People are worried as the fuel prices have skyrocketed, resulting to increase in other essential products like vegetables etc. So the state government should also reduce the VAT on fuel. The Centre should include petrol and diesel under the purview of GST," added Rao.

His remarks came after the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

( With inputs from ANI )

