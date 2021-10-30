Telangana: Voting for Huzurabad by-poll underway

The voting for the by-poll in Telangana's Huzurabad assembly constituency is underway.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6: 30 pm today.

The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.

On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the Opposition alike.

( With inputs from ANI )

