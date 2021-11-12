TMC govt linked with smugglers, criminals; West Bengal becoming terrorist hub: BJP MLA

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on Friday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is linked with smugglers and criminals and the state has become a terrorist hub.

Speaking to ANI, the designer-turned-politician said, "Does Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not want our international borders to be strong like the Central government does? We feel that this is because TMC is probably linked with smugglers and criminals. What is the point of bringing a resolution? West Bengal is a terrorist hub now. Why have they not given 631 km of land for fencing? All BJP MLAs will surely oppose the resolution on the November 17."

The BJP MLA's remarks came against the backdrop of West Bengal Government's proposed resolution against the BSF jurisdiction expansion.

The Centre had last month empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments.

