TN CM meets parents of girl who committed suicide after NEET

Chennai, Nov 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin met the parents of a 17-year-old girl who committed suicide three days after she took the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Stalin met the parents of 17-year-old T. Soundharya at the Vellore circuit house on Tuesday. Her father Thirunavakarasu and her mother Rukmini are daily wage earners and they told the Chief Minister that Soundharya was a brilliant student and had scored 510 out of 600 marks in the plus two examinations.

Soundharya who had taken NEET on September 12 committed suicide on September 15 at her home after her parents had gone to work. She was a Class 12 student of Thottapalayam Higher Secondary school at Katpadi in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government had constituted the Justice (rtd) Rajan commission to study the impact of NEET in the state. The report has said that there was a clear divide between the Urban and Rural students and that students from poor backgrounds would be at a disadvantage in NEET.

Four students had committed suicide during the NEET exam with a student taking his life before the examination and three others after the examination on September 12.

