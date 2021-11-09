Tour groups without 3rd vax dose can now enter Israel

Tel Aviv, Nov 9 The Israeli Tourism Ministry announced that groups of tourists with two Covid-19 vaccine doses will be allowed to enter the country, even if more than six months have passed from their inoculation and have not taken a third or booster dose.

The Ministry outlined certain conditions for the new regulation which will take effect on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tourists will need to test negative within 72 hours during the whole duration of their visit.

"The road to bringing back all the tourists is still long, so we must act quickly and correctly to bring more to Israel. The Israeli economy needs it and the tourism industry workers need it," Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in a tweet.

At the beginning of the month, Israel opened its gates to individual tourists for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The move was delayed for several months after a surge of the virus began in the spring.

Individual travellers must have the booster shot in order to enter the country.

