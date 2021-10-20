Two farmers killed in poll-bound Prithvipur in MP

Bhopal, Oct 20 Two farmers were allegedly killed by unidentified assailants in Prithvipur area in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to local police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the farmers were asleep at a farm to protect their crops.

Prithvipur is one of the three Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls are scheduled to be held on October 30. The shocking incident came just 10 days ahead of the bypolls.

The Police told that the incident took place in Ladwari Khas village, which is nearly 25 km away from district headquarters.

"Two farmers were killed by unidentified persons by slitting their throats when they were sleeping at a farm to protect their crops. The reason behind the murder is yet to be known as the matter is still under investigation," said Niwari Additional Superintendent of Police, Surendrapal Singh Dabar.

The deceased farmers have been identified as Suri Kevat (50) and Kashi Kevat (40).

"A case of murder was registered at Prithvipur police station against unidentified persons and efforts are on to nab the assailants," Dabar told .

The campaigning for upcoming bypolls in Prithvipur is in full swing and both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress are leaving no stone unturned to gain the support of people.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief and former Chief Minister, Kamal Nath held an election rally in Prithvipur on Monday during which he accused the BJP-led state government of influencing Congress candidate.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had held a public rally in poll-bound Prithvipur.

Shishupal Singh Yadav is BJP's candidate for Prithvipur Assembly constituency while Nitendra Singh is contesting on a Congress ticket.

