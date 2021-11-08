UN reiterates support for upcoming polls in Libya

Tripoli, Nov 8 A top UN official has reiterated his support for the upcoming elections in Libya.

Assistant Secretary-General and Coordinator of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Raisedon Zenenga made his remarks during a virtual consultation with a diverse group of civil society representatives from all across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Participants shared their views on elections, with a common message that the goal for the elections should be to deliver stability and to enable the country to go out of recurrent political crises," the UNSMIL said in a post on Twitter.

Zenenga welcomed the engagement of participants with the UNSMIL and underscored the important role of the civil society in contributing to a stable, peaceful and democratic Libya.

"He reiterated UNSMIL's commitment to supporting Libyans in achieving elections that are timely, credible and inclusive, in line with the Libyan political road map and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and which will yield stability for Libya," the mission added.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, ending years of political division in the North African country.

The new authority's main task is to prepare for the general elections to be held on December 24, as endorsed by the LPDF.

Elections were previously planned for early 2019, after having scheduled for December 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor