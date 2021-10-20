Unfortunate to keep Punjabi out of main subjects by CBSE: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Oct 20 Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday termed as unfortunate the decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects in the datesheet of Class 10 and 12 released by the CBSE.

He appealed to the central board to reconsider its decision.

In a statement, the minister termed the decision by the CBSE to include all regional languages in the minor subjects as a conspiracy to wean students away from their mother tongue.

He said the step is a gross injustice to the students of the state and is in total contravention to the spirit of the Constitution.

The Minister said at least in the states concerned the mother tongue must be included in the main subjects such as in Punjab it is Punjabi.

"If need be then I would call upon the Union Education Minister to impress upon him to roll back the decision," added Pargat Singh.

