UP Dy CM Maurya takes jibe at Opposition leaders, says 'Everyone becoming electoral Hindus'

Taking sweep at Opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that leaders of other parties are becoming "electoral Hindus" ahead of the state assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Whoever is coming (to visit Ramlala), we are not stopping them from coming, nor are we saying that they should not come. But, Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, no party came to support the construction of the Ram temple. They rather opposed it. They never helped the Karsevaks. And today everyone is becoming electoral Hindus."

"Today the whole country is happy and excited about the construction of the Ram temple. I myself have been a soldier of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and have been a karsevak," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister exuded confidence of BJP's coming back in power by winning more than 300 seats in the state Assembly polls.

The BJP leader's remarks came against the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit last month where he offered prayer at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and visited Hanuman Garhi Temple.

( With inputs from ANI )

