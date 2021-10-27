US Senators urge Biden administration to waive sanctions against India for purchase of Russian arms

By IANS | Published: October 27, 2021 02:06 PM2021-10-27T14:06:05+5:302021-10-27T14:20:14+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 27 US Senators and India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner and John Cornyn sent a letter ...

US Senators urge Biden administration to waive sanctions against India for purchase of Russian arms | US Senators urge Biden administration to waive sanctions against India for purchase of Russian arms

US Senators urge Biden administration to waive sanctions against India for purchase of Russian arms

Next

New Delhi, Oct 27 US Senators and India Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Warner and John Cornyn sent a letter to President Biden encouraging him to waive Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :usNew DelhiJohn CornynThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westNew-delhi