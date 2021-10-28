VCK objects to TN Governor's 'political interference'

Chennai, Oct 28 VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has objected to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi calling a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of universities, saying that the latter was trying to "politically interfere" in the governance of the state.

Thirumavalavan also objected to the Governor seeking a report from the state Chief Secretary regarding the welfare schemes of the government.

He called upon the DMK government to resist the Governor's attempts and urged it to "protect" the rights of the people.

VCK is a coalition partner of the political front headed by the DMK and had fought the general elections and assembly polls together. It has a strong support base among the Dalits in the state.

Thirumavalavan said that the party would conduct an awareness programmes across the state to educate people on the moves of the Governor and the political interference on the policies and programmes of an elected government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor