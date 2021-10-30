Voting for By-polls in 3 parliamentary constituencies, 30 assembly seats underway

The voting for the by-poll in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states and one union territory across the country is underway on Saturday.

Parliamentary by-polls are underway in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

As far as the assembly constituencies are concerned, the voting is underway at the Badvel (SC) constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

The voting is underway in five assembly constituencies of Assam, that is, Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra.

In Bihar, elections are underway in two seats namely Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur, while in Haryana Ellenabad assembly seat will witness the polls. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 5.08 per cent till 9 am in the two Assembly constituencies during the by-elections.

The voting is underway in Himachal Pradesh's three Assembly seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Sindgi and Hangal, Madhya Pradesh's Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST), Maharashtra's Deglur is also witnessing voting for by-elections today.

Meghalaya held assembly by-polls for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies.

Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 12.49 per cent till 9 am in the three Assembly constituencies during the by-elections.

Mizoram held polls in Tuirial (ST) assembly constituency. Nagaland held polls in Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) assembly seat.

Rajasthan held by-poll in two constituencies namely Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST). Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 14.26 per cent in Dhariyawad and 11 per cent in Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies till 9 am.

Telangana held by-poll in Huzurabad assembly constituency.

Voting is also underway in Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats during by-polls in West Bengal.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 12.59 per cent till 9 am in the four Assembly constituencies during the by-elections.

The Election Commission has decided to hold these by-elections to fill vacancies and has fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor