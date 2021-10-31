Voting for Japan's general election starts as PM Fumio Kishida seeks mandate

Tokyo, Oct 31 Voting for Japan's general election began on Sunday morning with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking a public mandate for his policies regarding Covid-19, the economy and security.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito aim to keep a majority in the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the first major test for Kishida since he took office on October 4. The new Prime Minister has pledged to stimulate economic growth while redistributing more economic benefits to the middle class under his vision of "new capitalism".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor