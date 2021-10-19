WB by-polls: EC orders to deploy additional 53 companies of CAPF

Published: October 19, 2021

In view of the upcoming by-elections in four Assembly constituencies of West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered for deployment of additional 53 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Earlier, it had ordered for deployment of 27 companies of CAPF.

The by-elections will happen in Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba constituencies on October 30.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are among the star campaigners of the party for the October 30 by-polls.

The BJP's list of campaigners features prominent national leaders, including Union minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Bihar MP Giriraj Singh.

The Election Commission of India, earlier on September 28, announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country. (ANI

